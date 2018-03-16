Mujahid Anwar Khan named new chief of air staff

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshall Mujhaid Anwar Khan has been new chief of air staff.

“Congrats to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on appointment as Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force,” Director-General ISPR Maj. General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

“Best wishes from Pakistan Armed Forces. Good luck for carrying forward the baton,” he added.

Khan is replacing Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman as the air chief of Pakistan.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Air Chief praises indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder

February 2, 2018 9:24 pm

Army has nothing to do with Senate’s polls: DG ISPR

January 22, 2018 10:50 pm

Pakistan’s current army different from past: DG ISPR

January 12, 2018 4:34 am

Suspension of US assistance to undermine bilateral security cooperation: DG ISPR

January 5, 2018 11:03 pm

ISPR boss reacts to Nawaz Sharif’s allegations

January 3, 2018 11:05 pm

US foolishly gave Pakistan more than $33bn. No more: Trump

January 1, 2018 5:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.