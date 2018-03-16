RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshall Mujhaid Anwar Khan has been new chief of air staff.

“Congrats to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on appointment as Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force,” Director-General ISPR Maj. General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

“Best wishes from Pakistan Armed Forces. Good luck for carrying forward the baton,” he added.

Khan is replacing Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman as the air chief of Pakistan.

Story first published: 16th March 2018