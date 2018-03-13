MQM’s request for marking Foundation Day rejected

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reporting By: Khursheed Alam

KARACHI: MQM-Pakistan (PIB Group) has been prohibited from celebrating its Foundation Day on March 18 at Karachiâ€™s Jinnah Ground.

MQM â€“ Pakistan had announced a public meeting on March 18 as part of the partyâ€™s Foundation celebrations at the venue.

They had sent an application to Deputy Commissioner Central in this regard.

DC Central rejected the request citing that the venue is for sporting and healthcare events.

“A hospital and a mosque are also located close to Jinnah Ground,” DC Central stated.

 


