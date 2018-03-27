KARACHI: Raees Mama, the prime suspect in the Chakra Goth case, has been charged in two new cases.

The MQM man was arrested by Interpol from Malaysia and brought to Karachi last night.

Police stated that a case was filed against Mama last night.

First Information Reports No. 97/2018 and 98/2018 have filed against him. Clauses of terrorism, explosive material and possession of illegal weapons have been included.

Inspector Amjad Yameen has been appointed the investigating officer in the case.

A local court handed him over to the police on 20-day physical remand.

Raees Mama has previously held the charge of MQMâ€™s Korangi sector.

He is accused of crimes such as killings, extortion, attacking policemen and terrorist activities.

SSP Zulfiqar Mahar had said red warrants had been issued for Mama.

In 2011, armed men attacked a police team led by DSP Syed Badar Ali Shah in Chakra Goth, Korangi.

Story first published: 27th March 2018