MQM’s PIB faction advises Farooq Sattar to form new party

KARACHI: Supporters of Dr Farooq Sattar have advised him to form a new party if he does not contest the ECP’s decision on intra-party elections.Â

An advisory meeting chaired by Dr Farooq Sattar was held in PIB Colony in which two suggestions were put forward.

Sattar was advised to appeal against the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan at the Supreme Court.

MQM-P leaders advised Sattar to form a new party by the name of ‘MQM-Pakistan 86’ if he did not intend on appealing against the decision of the ECP.

BACKGROUND

In its short order on Monday, the ECPÂ nullified intra-party elections of the PIB group.

Dr Farooq Sattar had spoken out against the verdict and referred to it as a ‘black decision’. He termed it a conspiracy to ensure defeat of his party.

Sattar had alleged that certain powers wanted MQM’s Bahadurabad faction and PSP to win seats in Karachi.

Story first published: 27th March 2018