MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announces support for Sadiq Sanjrani

March 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




ISLAMABAD: MQM-P representative Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui claimed on Monday that the partyâ€™s senators would vote for Sadiq Sanjrani in the election for Senate chairmanship.

The announcement comes as a surprise considering Dr Farooq Sattar had stated a couple of days ago that MQM-P senators would vote for the PML-N candidate.

"We will vote for Sadiq Sanjrani and campaign for him as well," said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

It would be interesting to see who MQM-P senators vote for when polling commences.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made it clear that MQM-P senators would not vote for PPPâ€™s Saleem Mandviwala as well.

"It is very difficult--in fact, impossible for us to vote for PPP's candidate," he said.

Sadiq Sanjrani belongs to the Sajrani tribe in Balochistan and had recently become a senator. He contested as an independent candidate. PPP and PTI have thrown their weight behind him.

The two opposition parties gave Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo the authority to nominate candidates for the chairman and deputy chairman slots in the Senate.

The chief minister named Sajrani for the chairmanâ€™s slot. Six independent candidates elected from Balochistan will back him.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

LIVE: 70 senators cast their votes to elect Senate chairman, deputy chairman

March 12, 2018 5:10 pm

Fazal turns down PPP, says JUI-F senators will vote for PML-N

March 12, 2018 3:46 pm

Sister requests CJ for justice in Asma Rani case

March 12, 2018 3:23 pm

Krishna Kumari wears colorful Thari dress to take Senate oath

March 12, 2018 2:54 pm

Senate election: The big players and their weight

March 12, 2018 2:45 pm

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani: A profile

March 12, 2018 12:33 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.