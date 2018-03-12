The announcement comes as a surprise considering Dr Farooq Sattar had stated a couple of days ago that MQM-P senators would vote for the PML-N candidate.

It would be interesting to see who MQM-P senators vote for when polling commences.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made it clear that MQM-P senators would not vote for PPPâ€™s Saleem Mandviwala as well.

"We will vote for Sadiq Sanjrani and campaign for him as well," said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui."It is very difficult--in fact, impossible for us to vote for PPP's candidate," he said.Sadiq Sanjrani belongs to the Sajrani tribe in Balochistan and had recently become a senator. He contested as an independent candidate. PPP and PTI have thrown their weight behind him.The two opposition parties gave Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo the authority to nominate candidates for the chairman and deputy chairman slots in the Senate.The chief minister named Sajrani for the chairmanâ€™s slot. Six independent candidates elected from Balochistan will back him.

Story first published: 12th March 2018