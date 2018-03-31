MQM-P’s deputy conveners wanted to remove Izhar as opposition leader: Tessori

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori has said that a decision had been taken to replace opposition leader in Sindh assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan with Syed Sardar Ahmed in a meeting of deputy conveners on February 5.

Speaking in SAMAA’s talk show ‘Agenda 360’, Kamran Tessori claimed that coordination committee members Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Nasreen Jalil, Waseem Akhtar and others had decided to replace Khawaja Izhar with Syed Sardar Ahmed over his alleged role in failed MQM-PSP merger.

He said party leaders Aamir Khan and Faisal Sabzwari had objected to the decision and were of the opinion that Izhar should be heard first.

“The MQM-P infighting did not benefit party’s Bahadurabad group,” Tessori said.

He said Dr. Farooq just had a ceremonial convenership and had no authority, adding that those who had power misused it.
