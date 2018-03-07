MQM-P reiterates horse trading charge in Senate election

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), MQM-P leader Ali Raza Abidi said his party had submitted an application to the election-holding body soon after the March 3 election to probe the charges.The Muttahida leader alleged that the attempt is being made to cause delay in the case.Ali said the ECP summoned all the parties on March 14 in the case and hoped that the commission will rule on this issue soon.Earlier yesterday, the election commission took notice of horse-trading allegations in Saturdayâ€™s Senate election and summoned politicians who blamed their opponents for doling out millions of rupees to purchase votes.A high-level panel of the ECP is going to thoroughly investigate all â€˜horse-tradingâ€™ allegations levelled by different political parties.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that PPP won two seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through horse-trading.PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry also told media some 16 PTI MPAs are believed to be involved in selling their â€˜conscienceâ€™.On the other hand, some Senators-elect have come on the Supreme Court radar for holding dual nationality.Two days after the Senate elections, the apex court ordered the ECP to suspend notification announcing victory of four individuals for possessing dual nationalities.While hearing a case pertaining to dual citizenship of judges and civil servants, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered to suspend the notification after the attorney general informed it that four senators, namely, Sadia Abassi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Siddiqui and Chaudhry Sarwar hold dual nationality. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 7th March 2018