MQM-P reiterates horse trading charge in Senate election

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Wednesday reiterated the claim that Senate election was marred with what he termed as â€˜graveâ€™ horse trading.

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), MQM-P leader Ali Raza Abidi said his party had submitted an application to the election-holding body soon after the March 3 election to probe the charges.

The Muttahida leader alleged that the attempt is being made to cause delay in the case.

Ali said the ECP summoned all the parties on March 14 in the case and hoped that the commission will rule on this issue soon.

Earlier yesterday, the election commission took notice of horse-trading allegations in Saturdayâ€™s Senate election and summoned politicians who blamed their opponents for doling out millions of rupees to purchase votes.

A high-level panel of the ECP is going to thoroughly investigate all â€˜horse-tradingâ€™ allegations levelled by different political parties.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that PPP won two seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through horse-trading.

PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry also told media some 16 PTI MPAs are believed to be involved in selling their â€˜conscienceâ€™.

On the other hand, some Senators-elect have come on the Supreme Court radar for holding dual nationality.

Two days after the Senate elections, the apex court ordered the ECP to suspend notification announcing victory of four individuals for possessing dual nationalities.

While hearing a case pertaining to dual citizenship of judges and civil servants, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered to suspend the notification after the attorney general informed it that four senators, namely, Sadia Abassi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Siddiqui and Chaudhry Sarwar hold dual nationality. â€“Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 7th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Supreme Court rejects Shahid Masood’s apology

March 7, 2018 9:52 pm

PPP, PTI likely to reach agreement on senate chairman post

March 7, 2018 4:07 pm

Next Senate chairman to be from PPP, claims Aitzaz Ahsan

March 7, 2018 11:11 am

Karachi delimitation raises many eyebrows

March 7, 2018 12:19 am

ECP takes notice of Senate vote â€˜purchaseâ€™

March 6, 2018 7:05 pm

SC expresses dismay at transfer of EOBI funds to flood, quake victims

March 6, 2018 5:40 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.