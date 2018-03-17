MQM-P to protest ‘controversial’ delimitation: Sattar

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday said that his party was being deprived of its right to represent the people.

Talking to newsmen, the veteran politician said recently conducted delimitation was not acceptable to MQM-P, announcing that the party will stage a demonstration outside CM office and Governor House.

“We will approach the Election Commission and the Supreme Court against the controversial delimitation process,” Sattar said.

He said some people are eyeing Karachi after the party’s organizational crisis, adding that teams from outside wouldn’t be allowed in Karachi’s ‘political PSL’.

Offering MQM-P’s Bahandurabad camp to celebrate party’s ‘Foundation Day’ together at the same venue, Sattar said he doesn’t want to become the Quaid, neither does he like slogans in his favour.


