MQM-P MPA Shazia Farooq attempts suicide

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member of Sindh assembly Shazia Farooq tried to commit suicide after she was accused of selling vote in Senate elections.

Shazia was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she is said to be out of danger.

Doctors said she made an attempt to commit suicide by excessively consuming sleeping pills; however, she was transported to hospital on time and was treatedÂ with gastric irrigation.

Her son said his mother was upset over the allegation of giving vote to Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) in Senate elections; accordingly, he took up this extreme step. â€“Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 6th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Man kills another as dispute over pigeon gets out of hand

March 5, 2018 10:58 pm

Students celebrate Basant festival in Larkana college

March 5, 2018 9:36 pm

Wedding halls in certain areas of Karachi to remain closed for PSL final

March 5, 2018 7:19 pm

Furious elderly woman slams Waseem Akhtar

March 5, 2018 6:42 pm

Dual nationality: SC stops ECP from issuing notification to four newly-elected senators

March 5, 2018 5:34 pm

Karachi mayor wants KP-like local system: Imran

March 5, 2018 4:47 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV |05 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV |05 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.