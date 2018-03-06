MQM-P MPA Shazia Farooq attempts suicide

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member of Sindh assembly Shazia Farooq tried to commit suicide after she was accused of selling vote in Senate elections.
Shazia was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she is said to be out of danger.
Doctors said she made an attempt to commit suicide by excessively consuming sleeping pills; however, she was transported to hospital on time and was treatedÂ with gastric irrigation.
Her son said his mother was upset over the allegation of giving vote to Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) in Senate elections; accordingly, he took up this extreme step. â€“Samaa
