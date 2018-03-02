MQM-P groups end differences on eve of Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Two estranged groups of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, led by Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, announced to end their differences, a day before Senate elections, Samaa reported Friday.
“We don’t want the party and its vote bank to be divided,” said Sattar in a press conference alongside Siddiqui.
He announced that both the groups have mended their differences over Senate elections, hoping that other party issues would also be resolved.
“If God willing, we will also reach an agreement about the status of two coordination committees to prevent the party's vote bank from being divided,” Sattar hoped.
He claimed that the dispute was not the nomination of Senate candidates alone.
“The issue was apparently Senate elections but we have reached the consensus over candidates,” Sattar said, adding that both the groups have approved names of five candidates for March 3 Senate polls.
“Farogh Naseem and Kamran Tessori are our candidates on general seats; Abdul Qadir Khanzada on technocratic seat, Nighat Shakeel on women’s reserved seats while Sanjay Parwani will be our candidate on seat for minority,” Sattar announced.
Farooq Sattar revealed that both the groups remained engaged in talks about the Senate elections.
He said the party's leaders are ‘embarrassed’ and apologise to their supporters over dispute between the PIB and Bahadurabad groups, which last month led to open rebellion against the party’s then convenor Farooq Sattar.
“This agreement is the first step of reconciliation and I hope that next step will also be taken to end all differences,” he stated.
Speaking at the press conference, Siddiqui clarified that Bahadurabad group has nominated Barrister Farogh Naseem while the Sattar-led camp's has nominated Tessori on two general seats.
The two names were centre of the conflict between the two groups.
Replying to a question, about current designations of the two leaders in the party, Sattar quipped that their posts were ‘indebted to our voters’.
Background
Last month, the dispute in the party surfaced when Farooq Sattar suggested ticket for deputy convener Kamran Tessori.
Later, the 'Bahadurabad group' - led by a senior party leader Amir Khan - removed Sattar from the party’s top position, and appointed Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
Hours later, Sattar dissolved the Rabita Committee; but a few days later he backed down and withdrew from selection and nomination of candidates.
Dr Sattar has often been criticised for favouring Tessori over seasoned party leaders and workers as he made the latter deputy convener, gave him a ticket to contest a by-election on a Sindh Assembly seat (PS-114) and nominated the jeweller-turned-politician for Senate seat.
His support for Tessori has resulted in fissure in the party, creating waves in the politics of Karachi. - Samaa
Story first published: 2nd March 2018