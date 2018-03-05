MQM to challenge Senate elections

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
By Zahid Hussain

KARACHI: MQM-P will challenge the Senate’s elections in court and Election Commission of Pakistan, announced Dr Farooq Sattar on Monday.

The announcement comes in the wake of party’s dismal performance in the Senate’s polls held on Saturday.

MQM secured only one Senate’s seat despite being the second largest political party in the Sindh Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at PIB Colony, Dr Farooq Sattar said that elections were not conducted impartially and transparently.

“We have issued show-cause notices to six MPAs for voting PPP in the elections,” he said, adding that those issued notices include four women members, one minority and one MPA from interior Sindh.

“Not only our MPAs were bought, they were threatened and harassed,” he alleged.

The veteran politician said that after minus-one, a minus-two formula was being enforced in Karachi. "A political stage is being prepared in Karachi for PPP, PTI and PSP," he added. - SAMAA
