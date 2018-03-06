MPAs involved in horse-trading to face legal action: Fawad

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: PTI's Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that legal action would be taken against MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who will be found guilty of horse-trading in the senate elections.Â 

Fawad Chaudhry said during a press conference that initial inquiry into horse-trading allegations pertaining to the senate elections had revealed that 16 MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly were in the grey area.

"Those who sold their conscience for votes will be booked in criminal cases," he said.

A high-level panel of the ECP is going to thoroughly investigate all â€˜horse-tradingâ€™ allegations levelled by different political parties.

PTI chief Imran Khan had claimedÂ that PPP won two seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through horse-trading.

Written by: Shahjahan Khurram
Email This Post

Story first published: 6th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

2018 elections may be a referendum on judiciary: Senator Farhatullah

March 6, 2018 7:22 pm

ECP takes notice of Senate vote â€˜purchaseâ€™

March 6, 2018 7:05 pm

Under-construction stadium in Sialkot goes to waste after contractor flees

March 6, 2018 6:54 pm

13-year-old from Badin mimics cricket commentators to perfection

March 6, 2018 6:04 pm

Contempt of court: SC to indict Daniyal Aziz on March 13

March 6, 2018 4:53 pm

Watch: Pakistan’s first Hindu Senator highlights troubles she faced

March 6, 2018 12:51 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.