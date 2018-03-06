MPAs involved in horse-trading to face legal action: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry said during a press conference that initial inquiry into horse-trading allegations pertaining to the senate elections had revealed that 16 MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly were in the grey area."Those who sold their conscience for votes will be booked in criminal cases," he said.A high-level panel of the ECP is going to thoroughly investigate all â€˜horse-tradingâ€™ allegations levelled by different political parties.PTI chief Imran Khan had claimedÂ that PPP won two seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through horse-trading.

Story first published: 6th March 2018