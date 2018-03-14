Motorway police return Rs 200,000 to family of accident victim

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Reported by: Mohammad Atif

Cameraman: Abdul Waheed

QUETTA: Motorway police handed over a sum of Rs 200,000 that belonged to the family of a man who had died in a car accident a couple of days ago.Â 

Raza Khan, a resident of Pishin, had died in a car accident at Salmi Cross on March 6. Motorway police recovered Rs 200,000 belonging to the deceased and after due process, returned the amount to his family.

SP Motorway Police Faisal Mahmood said that the happiness on the face of the relatives of Raza Khan was their reward.

Raza Khan's relatives appreciated Motorway police's honesty and said that they were satisfied with the amount that had been returned to them.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Student: KU professor harassed me

March 14, 2018 8:28 pm

In a historic first, Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Marriage Act

March 14, 2018 7:31 pm

PML-N lawmaker joins PTI

March 14, 2018 6:28 pm

Imran challenges PML-N workers to hurl shoe at him

March 14, 2018 6:26 pm

Bodies of three infants found from garbage dump in Karachi

March 14, 2018 6:12 pm

CPEC to transform Pakistan into economic power: Sartaj Aziz

March 14, 2018 6:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.