Motorway police return Rs 200,000 to family of accident victim

Raza Khan, a resident of Pishin, had died in a car accident at Salmi Cross on March 6. Motorway police recovered Rs 200,000 belonging to the deceased and after due process, returned the amount to his family.SP Motorway Police Faisal Mahmood said that the happiness on the face of the relatives of Raza Khan was their reward.Raza Khan's relatives appreciated Motorway police's honesty and said that they were satisfied with the amount that had been returned to them.

Story first published: 14th March 2018