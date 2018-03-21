Mother of boy raped and murdered in Khushab pleads for justice

The victim, identified as Rana Munir, had gone to say evening prayers on March 6 before he went missing. Five days later, his body was found dumped in nearby fields.According to family, Rana Munir had been murdered after rape.“We have no idea who had kidnapped and killed my son. We had informed the police a day after his disappearance but they failed to recover him,” Khatoon Bibi, mother of the deceased, told SAMAA.“Not a single suspect has been captured even though 11 days have passed since his death,” she said. “I am a widow. My son was hungry. I asked him to offer maghrib prayers first,” she said.Bibi appealed to Chief Justice, Chief of the Army Staff and Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of her son’s murder.Speaking on the show, DPO Ibrar Hussain said that police would soon arrest the killer.“It was a high-profile case. I went straight to meet Munir’s mother and uncle after taking charge as DPO Khushab four days ago,” he said.“We have undertaken DNA test of 28 people so far. We are waiting for the results,” he added.The DPO confirmed the teenage boy had been raped.

