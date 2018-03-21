Mobile phone service suspended in Islamabad, traffic plan issued

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Mobile phone service was suspended in some parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as part of security preparations for Pakistan Day paradeâ€™s rehearsal

The rehearsal for the final parade on March 23 begins today (March 21).

Alternative routes

Traffic plan for the day has also been issued. The road from Express Highway Khanna Bridge to Faizabad will remain closed from today till March 23. Traffic police officials said the roads from Murree Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Faisal Avenues and Euro Point leading to Faizabad will also be closed.

The Faizabad section of Islamabad Expressway will be closed for traffic from 2pm till 5pm today, tomorrow and March 23.

According to the traffic police, heavy traffic will be banned from entering Islamabad from midnight till 2pm today and on March 23. Traffic coming from Lahore will be diverted from Rawat T-Chowk to Rawalpindi. Commuters coming from airport will be diverted from Khanna Pul to Lehtrar Road and Park Road. They will be able to get on the Kashmir Highway via Rawal Dam Chowk from there.

Pillion riding is also banned in the city from today till March 23 as Section 144 has been imposed. The prohibition does not apply to women, children and elderly.


