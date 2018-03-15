Milk shortage persists in Karachi for another day

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Milk shortage persisted in Karachi for another day as vendors continued their strike. Their negotiations stalled with the administration over 25 paisas

Milk was being sold at Rs85. Vendors demanded they be paid Rs100 per litre as they said they were buying it for over Rs85 on wholesale. They went on strike on Wednesday.

Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan met the protesting vendors after they gave the strike call. They decided after negotiations that milk will be sold at Rs90.

Next, the administration announced that milk price is Rs89.75. This did not sit well with the vendors who said the number should be rounded off to Rs90. They refused to buy milk from the wholesalers.

As a result, vehicles carrying milk cans returned to Lea Market with no sale on Thursday. Residents of Karachi will face a milk shortage for the second consecutive day.


