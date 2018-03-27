Mercury to soar to 40C in Karachi: Met Office

Citizens in Karachi will continues to face scorching heat in upcoming days till Friday, said Met Office Karachi Director Abdur Rashid Tuesday.
“The mercury will go up to 40C. Intensity of hot spell will last till Friday,” Rashid said while talking to Samaa.
“The weather will change from Saturday and it will gradually return to normal conditions of 32C that prevailed earlier in March.”
A pressure area is currently targeting Karachi that changed winds here, he added.
