Membership campaign: Imran Khan arrives in Multan

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was joined by a large number of his supporters as he arrived in Multan in connection with the party’s membership campaign, Samaa reported Thursday.

Khan, accompanied by senior PTI leaders, visited membership camps set up by the party in various areas and addressed supporters.

In his speeches, Khan lashed out at former PM Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, criticising them over the multi-billion-rupee Metro Bus Project in Multan.



He dubbed the Multan metro ‘white elephant’, claiming that the bus project served as a source of kickbacks for the Sharif family, and promised that his party would spend the public money on their own welfare after coming into power.

“They looted the nation for years, but people will not tolerate them anymore,” he said, adding that “it’s now Shehbaz Sharif’s turn to be disqualified after Nawaz Sharif.”

Khan also raised his voice for the victims of Model Town incident. “The rulers will have to be held accountable for the blood of Model Town martyrs.”


