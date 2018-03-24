Medicines, drips being stolen from Sialkot hospital

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Shahzad Ahmad
Medicines and medical drips are being stolen from Government Civil Hospital Daska, Sialkot, revealed Samaa Saturday.

The drips are placed in large bin bags to be moved out of the hospital. Once dumped at the garbage point, the drips are transported out to be sold away.

The words â€˜Government Propertyâ€™ and â€œNot For Saleâ€™ can be seen written on the drips, according to the footage received by Samaa.

The hospital staff collude with janitorial crew to transfer the medicines and drips from the hospital. Later, they are sold at the medical stores.
Story first published: 24th March 2018

 

