Measles outbreak kills six children in Badin

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Health, Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

BADIN: At least six children have lost their lives in a week after measles outbreak in Badin district of Sindh.

According to our correspondent, the disease has affected more than 40 children in a Rato Kolhi viallage of Badin, claiming lives of seven children in last seven days.

Teams of doctors were dispatched to the village after the deaths were reported.

Doctors fear that the disease could potentially spread and turn into an epidemic, despite anti-measles vaccination campaign by Sindh health authorities.

On Sunday, three infants died and five were hospitalized in critical condition after anti-measles vaccine was administered to them in Nawabshah.

Doctors believe that expired vaccines were the reason behind the deaths, but district health officials and the vaccination teams denied it.

Sindh health minister Dr. Sikandar Mandhro has ordered inquiry into the deaths after protest by victim families.

Meanwhile, district administration shifted three of the affected children to Karachi and announced to bear treatment expenses. â€“ Samaa


Email This Post

Story first published: 6th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

13-year-old from Badin mimics cricket commentators to perfection

March 6, 2018 6:04 pm

Man kills another as dispute over pigeon gets out of hand

March 5, 2018 10:58 pm

Wedding halls in certain areas of Karachi to remain closed for PSL final

March 5, 2018 7:19 pm

KP, Balochistan gain more NA seats in preliminary constituency delimitation

March 5, 2018 7:05 pm

Furious elderly woman slams Waseem Akhtar

March 5, 2018 6:42 pm

Senate polls: Dr Farooq Sattar accuses PPP of horse-trading

March 3, 2018 7:48 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV |06 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV |06 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.