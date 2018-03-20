Maulana Fazal elected President as MMA revived

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and other leaders of religious parties on Tuesday formally announced restoration of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in Karachi.

With revival of the religious parties' alliance, the JUI-F chief was elected as its President and Liaquat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami as General Secretary.

Talking to media, Maulana Fazal said all the parties in MMA will contest the next general election under its banner. He said that a convention of the party will also be held on central level.
