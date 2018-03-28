Matric exams begin in Karachi

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Over 300,000 students are taking part in matriculation examinations in Karachi that started Wednesday under Karachi Board of Secondary Education.

Authorities have put in place Clause-144 around the examination centers to stem the cheating practice. Meantime, photostat shops have been directed to remain close during the papers.

As many as 84 examination centers have been set up for General Group and 393 for Science Group.

Chairman Matric Board also visited examination centers today.
