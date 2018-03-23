Why masjid, madrassa are viewed with suspicion, asks Maulana Fazl

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Why mosques and madrassas are viewed with suspicion when we are against armed struggle, asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a gathering in Karachi on Thursday

The gathering was held at Bagh-e-Jinnah. The chief of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) said that they have always abided by the law and Constitution. “One-way cooperation cannot work,” he said.

He said that when MMA was created in 2002, sectarianism was brought to an end. “MMA has been revived again,” he said. “Those who want to divide us can stay home now.”


