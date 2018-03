Mashal case: Main accused remanded into police custody for three days

Arif Khan, a PTI tehsil councilor, was produced before Sessions court today. He was arrested yesterday after hiding for a year.He was found in Mardan’s Chamtar area, Mardan DPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmed Khan said while talking to media yesterday.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police over his arrest.The Mashal’s father, Iqbal, demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to again take suo motu notice of his son’s murder.Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he said the issue needs to be raised afresh so that justice is given.On February 7, a local anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad announced death penalty for one and 25 years to five others in the Mashal Khan lynching case.Twenty-six other accused were absolved due to lack of evidence.Mashal, a student of mass communication at Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan, was wrongly accused to have committed blasphemy.Khan was lynched by a mob comprising fellow students, university staff and outsiders on April 13 last year.In last month, the Peshawar High Court ordered to release 25 convicts, who were handed the three-year jail terms, on bail after suspending their sentences. –Samaa

Story first published: 9th March 2018