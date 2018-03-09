Mashal case: Main accused remanded into police custody for three days

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The main accused in Mashal Khan murder case, Arif Mardanvi, has been handed into police custody on three-day remand on Thursday.

Arif Khan, a PTI tehsil councilor, was produced before Sessions court today. He was arrested yesterday after hiding for a year.

He was found in Mardanâ€™s Chamtar area, Mardan DPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmed Khan said while talking to media yesterday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police over his arrest.

The Mashalâ€™s father, Iqbal, demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to again take suo motu notice of his sonâ€™s murder.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he said the issue needs to be raised afresh so that justice is given.


On February 7, a local anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad announced death penalty for one and 25 years to five others in the Mashal Khan lynching case.

Twenty-six other accused were absolved due to lack of evidence.

Mashal, a student of mass communication at Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan, was wrongly accused to have committed blasphemy.

Khan was lynched by a mob comprising fellow students, university staff and outsiders on April 13 last year.

In last month, the Peshawar High Court ordered to release 25 convicts, who were handed the three-year jail terms, on bail after suspending their sentences. â€“Samaa
