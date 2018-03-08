Mashal Khan case: Absconding PTI councillor arrested

March 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

A PTI tehsil councillor, the main accused in Mashal Khan case, was arrested Thursday.

Arif Khan, an absconder in the case for almost a year, was found in Mardan’s Chamtar area, Mardan DPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmed Khan said.

PTI chief Imran Khan lauded the police.

An anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad awarded on February 7 death sentence to one and 25-year-prison to five others in the Mashal Khan murder case.

Writing by Minerwa Tahir


Email This Post

Story first published: 8th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Naqeebullah’s father demands Rao Anwar be arrested

March 6, 2018 6:02 pm

Ex-student arrested after 17 shot dead at Florida high school

February 15, 2018 10:34 am

Mashal Khan’s family not happy with verdict: Ayesha Gulalai

February 8, 2018 2:07 pm

Mashal Khan murder: One gets death sentence, five life imprisonment

February 7, 2018 3:10 pm

Here are 10 facts about the Mashal Khan that you should know

February 7, 2018 1:42 pm

Aasma Rani murder: Police make second arrest

February 3, 2018 10:15 am

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.