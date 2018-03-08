Mashal Khan case: Absconding PTI councillor arrested

A PTI tehsil councillor, the main accused in Mashal Khan case, was arrested Thursday.

Arif Khan, an absconder in the case for almost a year, was found in Mardan’s Chamtar area, Mardan DPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmed Khan said.

PTI chief Imran Khan lauded the police.

I want to commend the KP police for succeeding in arresting the main accused in the Mashal Khan murder case, Arif Rangi, a PTI councillor. This is how a professional and depoliticised police force works, in contrast to the politicised police forces of Punjab and Sindh. â€” Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 8, 2018

An anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad awarded on February 7 death sentence to one and 25-year-prison to five others in the Mashal Khan murder case.

Writing by Minerwa Tahir

Story first published: 8th March 2018