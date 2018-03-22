Maryam’s sharp tongue pushing party to a dead-end: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Thursday warned that Maryam Nawaz’ sharp tongue was pushing the party towards a dead end.

In a press statement, the disgruntled PML-N leader said he could respond to Maryam in the same coin but won’t as he still respects her family.

“I have distanced myself from national politics to focus on constituency’s politics,” said Nisar.

“These personal attacks, which range from ‘jokes’ to sarcastic remarks, and even association with events which never transpired, are being used to target my identity.”

“The only pawn evident is someone who has no political or ideological association with the PML-N. A puppet does not dance on its own,” he added.

“A human does no one a favour but Allah does. If you think you did favours to others then remember many people had done the same to you for which you should be thankful,” Nisar said.

The former interior minister said he will give a befitting response if accusations against him continue through puppets.

He concluded his statement by presenting a couplet: Adab ki baat hai warna Munir socho to, Jo shakhs sunta he wo bol bhi to sakta he (It is a matter of respect Munir, otherwise, the one who listens can also speak up).

Story first published: 22nd March 2018