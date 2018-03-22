Maryam’s sharp tongue pushing party to a dead-end: Nisar

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Thursday warned that Maryam Nawaz’ sharp tongue was pushing the party towards a dead end.

In a press statement, the disgruntled PML-N leader said he could respond to Maryam in the same coin but won’t as he still respects her family.

“I have distanced myself from national politics to focus on constituency’s politics,” said Nisar.

“These personal attacks, which range from ‘jokes’ to sarcastic remarks, and even association with events which never transpired, are being used to target my identity.”

“The only pawn evident is someone who has no political or ideological association with the PML-N. A puppet does not dance on its own,” he added.

“A human does no one a favour but Allah does. If you think you did favours to others then remember many people had done the same to you for which you should be thankful,” Nisar said.

The former interior minister said he will give a befitting response if accusations against him continue through puppets.

He concluded his statement by presenting a couplet: Adab ki baat hai warna Munir socho to, Jo shakhs sunta he wo bol bhi to sakta he (It is a matter of respect Munir, otherwise, the one who listens can also speak up).


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Nawaz to flee country soon, predicts Khosa

March 22, 2018 6:55 pm

Consultations with PPP over caretaker setup not possible: Nawaz Sharif

March 22, 2018 12:37 pm

SC should take notice of Sheikh Rashid’s statement: Captain Safdar

March 22, 2018 10:48 am

Bilawal vows to foil govt’s attempts to sell PIA, Steel Mills

March 21, 2018 10:04 pm

Sheikh Rasheed seeks 90-day judicial martial law

March 21, 2018 5:18 pm

Rabbani, Imam, Ishrat under consideration for caretaker PM

March 20, 2018 9:10 pm

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 22 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 22 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.