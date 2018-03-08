Maryam lashes out at judiciary, opponents in Faisalabad rally

March 8, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Pakistan
FAISALABAD: Maryam Nawaz once again lashed out at senior judges of the apex court and political opponents at a PML-N rally on Thursday.Â 

Speaking at a PML-N social media convention rally, Maryam Nawaz said that people showing up in huge numbers to the party's rally was proof that masses had rejected the apex court's disqualification verdict.

"The court had thrown the ball in the opponents' court but they (opponents) turned out to be insufficient," she said. "When you make such decisions, who will respect you?"

Maryam Nawaz said that her father Nawaz Sharif was being tried for the fifth time. She said that the decision to disqualify her father was 'foul play'.

"Despite getting the ball numerous times, our opponents could not score a goal," she said.

