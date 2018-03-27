Maryam filed forged documents: JIT head

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Avenfield properties reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members till Wednesday.

In today’s proceedings, prosecution witness and head of JIT Wajid Zia recorded his statement. Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

The family of former PM is said to be the resident of Avenfield House on Londonâ€™s Park Lane. According to NAB investigators, the Sharif family bought the property through offshore companies incorporated in tax havens.

According to the UK Land Registry record, some flats in Avenfield House are owned by other offshore companies incorporated in tax havens like Panama, the British Virgin Islands and Guernsey.

Wajid Zia told the court that the trust deeds submitted by Maryam Nawaz and her brothers Hassan and Hussain during the probe were forged.

He claimed that the accused had tampered with the documents by changing the dates from 2004 to 2006, adding that the flats were bought during the 1990s.

Maryam submitted the trust deeds of offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll. The JIT sent the documents for forensic examination, and in the light of the forensic report, it concluded that the documents were fake, Zia told the court.

After hearing Wajid Zia, the court admitted NABâ€™s request to make three additional documents part of the case â€“ letter of Qatari prince to Supreme Court, Attorney Generalâ€™s letter and documents pertaining to British Virgin Island.

Ishaq Dar case

Meanwhile, the accountability court also adjourned the hearing of supplementary reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar till tomorrow. Three co-accused appeared before the court today.

The reference is related to the assets of defunct finance minister Ishaq Dar, who has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Story first published: 27th March 2018