Maryam continues to rise through the ranks within PML-N

Following her father's disqualification in the Panama Papers case, Maryam Nawaz continues to wield influence as she is accorded special protocol and reverence wherever she goes.
Showered with rose petals and presented with gold crowns, Maryam Nawaz is provided with protocol wherever she goes. Last year she arrived at an accountability court with 23 vehicles part of the escort.
As general elections approach, Maryam Nawaz can be seen attending PML-N rallies across the country by her father's side. She even speaks like him when addressing supporters or taking to task political rivals or 'conspirators'.
Written by: Shahjahan Khurram
Story first published: 7th March 2018