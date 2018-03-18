Maryam accuses PTI of colluding with PPP

Maryam claimed this while addressing a rally of PML-N in Sangla Hill area of Punjab where the party leadership addressed a large number of supporters.Maryam said votes were sold and purchased in the Senate election to pave the way for PML-N’s defeat in the Parliament’s Upper House.“Any vote that is cast for Zardari will ultimately go to Imran Khan as both are in a collusion,” said Maryam, chanting “Zardari Imran Bhai Bhai”.She also criticised judiciary for ‘humiliating’ votes of the masses through disqualification of elected representative.The event was also addressed by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the son of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif. - Samaa

Story first published: 18th March 2018