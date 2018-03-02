Marriyum asks Imran to come clean on Bani Galaâ€™s NOC

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan who has been crying hoarse from every convenient roof-top promising to end corruption is himself guilty of forgery, state minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Talking to media outside an accountability court on Friday, Marriyum said a no-objection certificate submitted by Imran Khan in the Supreme Court regarding his Bani Gala house had turned out to be a fake.

The minister said Imran Khan who relished tweeting on anything under the skies had not tweeted for the last three days whether the NOC was fake or real, adding that he should also give his response on the issue.

She said that reference after reference was being filed against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif whereas a man who had submitted fake documents in the court had been given respite for two weeks.

The minister said that the former prime minister initiated war against terrorism in line with his vision and it was also the PML (N) government, which winched the country out of grey list in 2015, mainly due to the efforts made by Ishaq Dar.

She observed that it would also have to be probed as to when and how many times the country was included in the grey and black list. Marriyum said that during PPP regime the country was included in the black list many times. – APP

Story first published: 2nd March 2018