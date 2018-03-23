By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Contingents of Pakistanâ€™s armed and civil forces performed a march past in the Pakistan Day 2018 parade in Islamabad.

Personnel of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force along with Rangers, Special Services Group and Police performed in the march past.

The navy and air force personnel of UAEâ€™s Navy and Air Force also took part in the march past.

A marching band from Jordan also gave a performance in the parade.

The parade of the march past is being held as part of 78th Pakistan Day celebration.