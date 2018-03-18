Man, son arrested in connection with honour killing case

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Sahil Jogi

A man and his son were arrested in connection with a karo-kari case in Sukkur

Allah Rakhi, whose father and brother have been arrested, died a month ago. The family registered a case, saying she was mentally challenged and committed suicide.

Allah Rakhi had married her lover a year ago.

The police reopened the case after they received an anonymous phone call. The caller told the police she had been killed in the name of honour, said Ghulam Ali, the crime branch officer. “The role of the local police was shady,” he said. “We gave the details to the Sukkur DIG, after which the case was reopened.”

The mother of the deceased woman maintained that Allah Rakhi committed suicide. “My husband and son are being falsely accused.”


