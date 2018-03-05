Man kills another as dispute over pigeon gets out of hand

Residents of the area disclosed how the brawl ensued. The victim, Shiraz, exchanged heated words with suspect Mukhtar after the former's pigeon flew over to the latter's cage.Eyewitnesses claimed that the fight got out of hand when Shiraz demanded his pigeon back from Mukhtar.Incensed by the abuses uttered by Shiraz, Mukhtar attacked him with a knife and caused the young man's death.Mukhtar tried to escape after killing the young man but was caught by police.Police have registered a murder case against the suspect and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Story first published: 5th March 2018