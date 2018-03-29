Man arrested over trying to kill wife, daughter for honor

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: A man was arrested in Lahore for trying to kill his wife and daughter for honor.

The man named Wajid Shah assaulted his wife Razia and his daughter on suspicion in the jurisdiction of Raiwind Police Station.

The neighbors heard the commotion and called the police.

Shah also injured himself with a knife as the law enforcement agencies arrived to arrest him.

The two women were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation has been launched against the suspect.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

