Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan after five years

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




ISLAMABAD:Â Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday, officials said, in her first visit to her native country since she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating education for girls in 2012.



Precise details of her itinerary have been "kept secret in view of the sensitivity surrounding the visit," a government official said of the trip, which is expected to last four days and include a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Accompanied by her parents, the 20-year-old Yousafzai was escorted through Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport under tight security, according to still photographs broadcast on local television.



Malala has become a global symbol for human rights and a vocal campaigner for girls' education since a gunman boarded her school bus in the Swat valley on October 9, 2012, asked "Who is Malala?" and shot her.

She was treated for her injuries in the British city of Birmingham, where she completed her schooling.

Winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, she has continued her campaigning while pursuing her studies at Oxford University. - AFP
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sharifâ€™s comment on PM-CJ meeting not surprising, say analysts

March 28, 2018 11:53 pm

Cabinet approves accord with China, Saudi Arabia on convicted individuals

March 28, 2018 11:40 pm

Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor makes headlines

March 28, 2018 11:34 pm

Update on Pak-Windies T20 series tickets

March 28, 2018 10:16 pm

Foreign Office rejects reports of clashes between Pak-Afghan forces

March 28, 2018 8:42 pm

Maroof, Mir seal ODI series for Pakistan inÂ Womenâ€™s Championship

March 28, 2018 6:50 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.