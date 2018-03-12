LIVE UPDATES



06:37 pm--"His hand grabbed my throat hence I bit into it," said PTI MNA Engineer Hamid-ul-Haq



06:36 pm--SAMAA correspondent Abbas Shabbir reports that the prime minister's son vacated the Senate hall quickly after his fight with the PTI MNA



06:34 pm--SAMAA obtains footage showing the prime minister's son exiting Senate Hall after his scuffle with the PTI MNA



06:33 pm--Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son was the one who fought with PTI MNA Engineer Hamid-ul-Haq



06:31 pm--Such a reaction can be expected from Asif Kirmani since he is not a 'grass root' politician, says analyst Khalid Azeem



06:30 pm--Analyst Adnan Adil says Asif Kirmani does not have anything to say as dictations have yet not started pouring in from Maryam Nawaz



06:30 pm--"Please give me some privacy," says Asif Kirmani to the journalist. "Can you force me to react?"



06:29--PML-N's Asif Kirmani upset after journalist asks him about 'big upset' in Senate chairmanship election



06:25 pm--PTI MNA claims the young man grabbed him by the neck



06:24 pm--The scuffle broke out in the Visitor's Gallery



06:23 pm--Fight breaks out between PTI MNA Engineer Hamid-ul-Haq and a relative of the prime minister



06:22 pm--Scuffle breaks out in Senate hall



06:21 pm--Saleem Mandviwalla will secure the post of deputy chairman in my opinion, says Shahzad Iqbal



06:19 pm--Sadiq Sanjrani will lead the Senate well, says Adnan Adil



06:18 pm--It is a great day for Pakistan since a man from Balochistan has been elected the new Senate chairman, says Adnan Adil



06:15 pm--The question of whether money was used to influence senators' votes will always remain, says Shahzad Iqbal



06:17 pm--Man of the Series award goes to Asif Zardari for ensuring success through the complexÂ Senate election process, says Shahzad Iqbal



06:10 pm--Slogans ofÂ Jiye BhuttoÂ are raised as Sadiq Sanjrani is sworn in as Senate chairman



06:08 pm--Sadiq Sanjrani taking oath as new Senate chairman



06:07 pm--Sardar Yaqoob calls Sadiq Sanjrani to the stage for the oath taking



06:07 pm--According to the announcement, all votes have been correctly cast



06:05 pm--Official results have been announced--Sadiq Sanjrani has defeated Raja Zafar-ul-Haq by a margin of 11 votes



06:02 pm--Slogans of 'Aik Zardari Sab Par Bhaari'Â raised in parliament



06:00pm--Sadiq Sanjrani polls 57 votes while PML-N candidate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq secures 46 votes



06:00pm--Senators congratulate Sadiq Sanjrani on becoming new Senate chairman



05:59pm--Sadiq Sanjrani elected new Senate chairman



05:50pm--Raja Zafar ul Haq and Sadiq Sanjrani are neck in neck in the Senate's chairman race



05: 47pm--Vote count to begin shortly



05: 45pm-- Sardar Yaqoob Nasir was the last senator to vote



05:37pm-- all 103senators in total have cast their votes



5:16 pm--Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khurram Dastagir are present in the house



5:13 pm--Khawaja Saad Rafique and Talal Chaudhry are also present in the house



5:13 pm--Senator Mushahidullah Khan meets other parliamentarians while casting his vote in apparent move to sway them



5:10 pm--60 senators in total have cast their votes



5:07 pm--Zardari is a disease that originated from Balochistan and has reached Bani Gala, says Pervaiz Rasheed



5:05 pm--50 senators in total have cast their votes



5:00 pm--40 votes in total have been castÂ to elect new Senate chairman



4:55 pm--All opposition parties are with us, says PPP's Saleem Mandviwalla



4:55 pm-- 32 votes in total have been cast to elect new Senate chairman



4:53 pm--JUI-F's senator Atta-ur-Rehman is not present in the parliament



4:53 pm-- Abdul Ghafooq Haidery casts his vote



4:45 pm--JUI-F senators return to the parliament along with Adbul Ghafooq Haidery



4:40 pm--PML-N parliamentarians went outside the building to look for Abdul Ghafoor Haidery who is apparently not present



4:30 pm--Senator Rehman Malik forgot his way when he came to vote for the Senate chairman.



04:00 pm--JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that his party's one vote was crucial in electing the new Senate chairman. Siraj refused to disclose the candidate for which his party would vote for.

"We will make the decision according to merit," he said.



According to information being received from the Parliament House, all 103 senators have cast their votes. PML-N's Raja Zafar ul Haq and opposition-backed Sadiq Sanjrani are in the run for the slot of Senate's chairman. Usman Kakar and Saleem Mandviwalla are contesting on the post of deputy chairman.

Story first published: 12th March 2018