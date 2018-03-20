LHC upholds death penalty for Zainab murder convict

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday upheld the death sentence handed down to Imran Ali in connection with the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur.

The bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry dismissed the convict’s appeal.

Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Abdul Samad pleaded with the bench to dismiss his appeal.

The convict’s counsel Asad Jamal questioning the DNA report argued that the trial court had decided the matter in haste under media pressure. He also sought time for preparation.

But the bench declined the request and observed that the convict through his appeal had requested to lessen his sentence on the basis of confession whereas you (defence counsel) were giving arguments for his acquittal.

“If there was any lacuna in the trial court verdict it should be pointed out, the court said.

The bench remarked that no one should raise objections when court gives justice on time besides observing that out of 1,187 people, Imran’s DNA was the only one that matched. .

The bench after hearing arguments of the parties dismissed the appeal and upheld the trial court verdict.

Zainab’s father Amin Ansari was also present during the hearing.

On February 17, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had awarded death sentence on four counts to Imran Ali in Zainab murder case following a four-day trial.

The convict was also separately given life imprisonment and a seven-year jail term in addition to the death penalty. – APP

Story first published: 20th March 2018