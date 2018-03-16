Let’s celebrate foundation day together, Sattar offers Bahadurabad

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday made an open offer to his party’s Bahadurabad group to jointly celebrate party’s second ‘Foundation Day’ at the same venue.

Talking to newsmen after a meeting with Khawaja Izhar, Dr Farooq Sattar said he and the convener of Bahadurabad group Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui can both address the workers and supporters on party’s foundation day at the same venue, if the other group of his party agrees to it.

“Dr. Siddiqui is an ideological worker and good man,” Dr. Sattar said, adding that he is hopeful that the two can unite the party again.

The MQM’s coordination committee led by Aamir Khan had revolted against the party’s convener on February 5 this year after developing differences on nomination of Kamran Tessori for Senate seat.


