LEAs arrest five suspects in Hyderabad, foil major terror plot

HYDERABAD: Law enforcement personnel foiled a major terror plot on Friday by arresting five suspects before they could carry out an attack.Â
On the basis of intelligence reports, law enforcement personnel raided a house located near Hatri Bypass. Explosive materials were recovered from the house and five suspects were taken into custody.
All five suspects belonged to a proscribed outfit and had plans to carry out a terrorist attack after the Friday prayers later during the day.
Story first published: 2nd March 2018