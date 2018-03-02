LEAs arrest five suspects in Hyderabad, foil major terror plot

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
HYDERABAD: Law enforcement personnel foiled a major terror plot on Friday by arresting five suspects before they could carry out an attack.Â 

On the basis of intelligence reports, law enforcement personnel raided a house located near Hatri Bypass. Explosive materials were recovered from the house and five suspects were taken into custody.

All five suspects belonged to a proscribed outfit and had plans to carry out a terrorist attack after the Friday prayers later during the day.


Story first published: 2nd March 2018

 

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

