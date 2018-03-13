ISLAMABAD: Leaders of different political parties reacted to the results of Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the “opening batsman” of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq was defeated. He added that Pakistan and Balochistan was victorious.

Zia’s opening batsman defeated. Balochistan wins. Federalism wins. Congratulations Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 12, 2018

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that not only will the elections strengthen the country, it is also a joyous occasion for the people of Balochistan.

Congratulations to Baloch Senator Sadiq Sanjirani for becoming Chairman Senate. This will strengthen the federation. We are happy for the people of Balochistan & for the federation of Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 12, 2018

Daughter of former prime minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that PPP and PTI faced a big loss in the elections. She said that the members of the true faces of the Senators were exposed in the elections.

شطرنج کے مُہرو!

تم جیتے نہیں – تمہیں بدترین شکست ہوئی ہے۔

ذرا عوام کے سامنے تو آؤ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 12, 2018

بھیڑ بکریوں کی طرح ہانکے جانےوالو، قوم نے تمہارا اصلی چہرہ آج دیکھ لیا ہے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 12, 2018

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Ali Raza Abidi congratulated Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over the win.

Congratulations PTI and PPP on the declared alliance. #SenateChairman — Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) March 12, 2018

Here are the reactions of other leaders to the elections.

Good News for Pakistan today as Senate crowns Balochistan. #SenateChairman. 👏👏 — Naz Baloch (@NazBaloch_) March 12, 2018

I Congratulate Sadiq Sinjrani on Becoming the Chairman of Senate.

It is Important that We also Congratulate the Baloch People on this Huge Success. I Hope That Mr.Sinjrani would keep the Respect of his Oath and Serve the People of This Country.

#SenateChairman — Senator Aitzaz Ahsan (@SenatorAitzaz) March 12, 2018

آج سینٹ میں جمہوریت ھار گئ پُتلی تماشا جیت گیا عمران اور زرداری جمہوریت کو عدمِ استحکام سے دوچار کرنے کے مجرم ھیں — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) March 12, 2018

Story first published: 13th March 2018