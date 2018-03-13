Leaders react to Senate chairman election result

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of different political parties reacted to the results of Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the “opening batsman” of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq was defeated. He added that Pakistan and Balochistan was victorious.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that not only will the elections strengthen the country, it is also a joyous occasion for the people of Balochistan.

Daughter of former prime minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that PPP and PTI faced a big loss in the elections. She said that the members of the true faces of the Senators were exposed in the elections.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Ali Raza Abidi congratulated Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over the win.

Here are the reactions of other leaders to the elections.


Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

