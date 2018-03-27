ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif has said that all laws made by dictators should be abolished.

The former prime minister claimed that he will not look towards the “umpire’s finger” for saving himself.

“I have my own ideology,” he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief added that votes come from the masses’ thumb, not from the fingers of a dictator.

Commenting on the upcoming general elections, he said that the polls should not be delayed even by a single hour.

“We should hope that the elections are held on time,” Sharif said.

He went on to say that Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was made prime minister by a single vote.

“Everyone should remember what happened before and after the 2002 elections,” he said.

Sharif stated that an institution better than National Accountability Bureau can be introduced.

