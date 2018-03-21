Lawmaker accuses MQM leaders of harassment, favoritism

KARACHI: Former MQM leader and MPA Irum Azeem Farooque said that she was subjected to harassment and favoritism by two senior party’s leaders.

In a Facebook video, the Karachi-based lawmaker levelled serious allegations against MQM ‘Bahadurabad faction’ leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Amir Khan.

She said that Siddiqui had used inappropriate language against women workers while addressing party’s Foundation Day marked recently in Karachi. “You said mahjabeens [pretty women] won’t get tickets …I want to let you know that people like me will not return to your party,” she said, adding “your politics is coming to an end.”

She accused Khalid Maqbool of favoritism in ticket allotment.

“I can’t rejoin you since there are too many conflicts among the party leaders, but yes I want to see unity in the party,” she said.

She alleged Siddiqui used to send marriage proposals to young girls while he was in the United States.

Ms Farooque also named Amir Khan in the video, calling him a ‘mafia don’ and ‘hypocrite.’

“When he rejoined the party, I did not even know him but he would try to talk to me and stare at me. I had filed a complaint against him with Haider Abbas Rizvi.”

She said the two factions of the political party will not be united.

“You have nothing else to do in the politics other than the character assassination of your own people,” she stated.

Farooque admitted she did not vote for the party in March 3 Senate elections.

No Anis Kaimkhani Aur Mustafa kamal nay Kabhi ladies ko ghalat nazar say nahi dekha

Ajj bhi tameez say miltay Hain https://t.co/DgEuoZb363 — Irum Azeem Farooque (@Irumf) March 21, 2018

Sorry to say at this stage of Life,u should be asking apologies from everyone but instead u think u are invincible.

Allah will never forgive u if u don’t ask for his forgiveness at this stage of your life

May Allah guide u https://t.co/hHbuS1UNke — Irum Azeem Farooque (@Irumf) March 20, 2018

Story first published: 21st March 2018