A law against child labour was passed against child labour in Sindh Assembly in January 2017. However, the law was being openly violated as children were seen cleaning the streets of Sehwan for the visit of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.Each child was being paid wage of Rs.300.Sindh has banned children under the age of 14 years from working.The new law states that, offenders would face six months of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs. 50,000 rupees.Sindh MPA Nisar Khuhro, who introduced the bill, said that children under the age of 14 are forced to work in factories, industries, fields and other hazardous areas due to economic conditions.More than 12.5 million children in Pakistan are involved in child labor, according to Child Rights Movement, a local advocacy group. Many of them are driven into work by poverty.

Story first published: 11th March 2018