Law against child labour violated upon CM Sindh’s visit to Sehwan

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




Â Reported by: Sahil Jogi

A law against child labour was passed against child labour in Sindh Assembly in January 2017. However, the law was being openly violated as children were seen cleaning the streets of Sehwan for the visit of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Each child was being paid wage of Rs.300.

Sindh has banned children under the age of 14 years from working.

The new law states that, offenders would face six months of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs. 50,000 rupees.

Sindh MPA Nisar Khuhro, who introduced the bill, said that children under the age of 14 are forced to work in factories, industries, fields and other hazardous areas due to economic conditions.

More than 12.5 million children in Pakistan are involved in child labor, according to Child Rights Movement, a local advocacy group. Many of them are driven into work by poverty.
Email This Post

Story first published: 11th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Statement from Aurat March Lahore, 2018

March 9, 2018 8:35 pm

Child servant killed over refusal to make roti

March 9, 2018 2:47 pm

CCTV footage unmasks gang involved in motorcycle theft

March 7, 2018 5:53 pm

Measles outbreak kills six children in Badin

March 6, 2018 8:46 pm

13-year-old from Badin mimics cricket commentators to perfection

March 6, 2018 6:04 pm

Man kills another as dispute over pigeon gets out of hand

March 5, 2018 10:58 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.