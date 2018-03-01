Last chance for dual nationality holders

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday gave bureaucrats a final ten days chance to submit details on holding dual nationality and adjourned hearing of the case till March 5.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the officers who declared dual nationality would not be punished but the posting of dual national officers on important positions was not in the national interest.

He thanked the officers who declare dual nationality and said that legal consequences might arise against those officers who concealed.

Secretary Establishment Division Maroof Afzal appeared before the bench and submitted the report regarding the officers holding dual nationality. He informed that only 13 out of 3500 government officers had dual nationality.

He also informed that 853 out of 864 DMG officers and 455 out of 469 OMG officers had submitted the declaration. Similarly 482 out of 483 officers of Secretariat Group and 826 out of 828 police service officers had submitted the reply however two officers of Police Group namely Tanveer Ahmad of BS-19 and Fida Hussain of BS-18 were in the custody of NAB, he added.

The chief justice remarked that there was no punishment for holding dual nationality but those who had not submitted true facts might face legal consequences because submission of fake documents in the court was a crime.

The chief justice inquired the Secretary Establishment whether he considered only 13 out of 3500 higher officers held dual nationality. He also remarked that their might be some officers who had not declared their dual nationality but were posted on sensitive positions.

The chief justice inquired the Secretary Establishment which department would conduct investigations against those who concealed their dual nationality. On which the Secretary Establishment replied that NADRA might do that.

During the proceedings, the chief justice inquired the Advocate General Sindh whether the record relating to Iqama and travelling of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar had been verified and directed the Advocate General Sindh to inform the court that how many times Rao Anwar had travelled abroad.

The Advocate General Sindh replied that he would informed the court after getting information. On which, the chief justice remarked that it was mandatory for all law officers appearing before him to have awareness regarding daily issues.

The court directed Secretary Foreign Affairs, Secretary Interior, all four provincial Secretary Services, Director General NADRA and DG Passport and Immigration to appear on next date of hearing.

The court directed the Secretary Establishment and provincial secretaries services to submit the travel history of all the officers and adjourned the case. – APP

