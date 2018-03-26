Lady health workers stage sit-in protest in Lahore

Lady health workers and supervisors were protesting over the service structure and outstanding dues issue. The health workers had assembled at Chairing Cross from various districts of Punjab.The sit-in protest caused traffic problems for citizens who had several altercations with the health workers.Protesters claimed that the government never fulfilled its promises to the health workers."Our job has been made so tough but we are not given the deserved compensation," said one health worker. "The government had promised us in 2012 to pay our dues. We're still waiting for the compensation."Citizens on the other hand were troubled due to the traffic jam that had resulted due to the sit-in protest."I want to take my son to the hospital but I can't since these people won't let me," said one citizen. "They have the right to protest but why cause difficulties for us?"Punjab Government's Health Department officials tried to negotiate with the protesters but the health workers refused to end the protest without a written guarantee.

Story first published: 26th March 2018