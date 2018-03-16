KU’s Anti-Harassment head shames students for speaking up

KARACHI: The woman in charge of Karachi university’s Anti-Harassment Committee has shamed the students for complaining against a professor.

“Why do you level allegations against the teachers?” said Naseem Aslam, the committee head. “I know what actually happens or what not.”

She told Samaa that students try to befriend their teachers to get good marks.

The teacher has been accused of taking undue advantage of his position to proposition students. The administration and harassment committee has asked him to explain himself.

A KU student had said Wednesday that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said he demanded to meet her alone. Other students have spoken of how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

Tell us your story: #SpeakUp

If you are a student or know someone at KU who has faced harassment please contact us at speakup@samaa.tv. Your information will stay confidential and will be handled by a senior female editor.

DM us confidentially on Twitter: @SamaaTV

Story first published: 16th March 2018