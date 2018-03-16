KU VC orders inquiry into ‘harassment’ claims

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ajmal Khan has ordered an inquiry into allegations of harassment and blackmailing made by students against a professor of the varsity, a day after Samaa highlighted the issue.

“Dr Ajmal Khan has taken notice of the complaints lodged by some students and initiated an inquiry,” said ‘Awaz’ host Shahzad Iqbal.

Both the vice chancellor and the accused teacher, however, refused to present their point of view on the show.

The anchor quoted the VC saying that it was premature to say whether the students were right or wrong and that, “we will investigate the matter and reveal the truth.”

The VC has promised to share the findings of the inquiry with media, Shahzad Iqbal added.

One of the students, who had filed a complaint against the teacher, appeared in the talk-show along with two other students who said that they were witness to the harassment.

The female student, who has done her masters in 2016, said she had written letters to the department chairman and vice chancellor and also filed a complaint to University Registrar.

“But the university did not take any action till Samaa aired the report,” she said. “I want to say this with profound respect that pointing out wrongdoing of any teacher doesn’t mean that the entire fraternity is tainted,” she clarified.

The student said that the teacher was also involved in harassing other students of a pervious batch.

“One of the victims doesn’t want to share anything with media but I will speak up for her right,” she said.

“I have been a position-holder of my department, but the teacher failed me only due to personal issues, and later cleared me when the department chairman took notice.

“Neither did I request him to pass me nor did anything to secure marks.”

A student claimed that he has the record of the teacher’s audio and text conversation with a student, which reveals ‘his threats and blackmailing’.

“In the conversation, the teacher has openly threatened to fail male colleagues of a girl student, saying that he only favours females.”

“After getting zero marks, when we insisted to see our copies, he flatly rejected and said you deserve zero marks,” the student revealed.

Another student, who is former president of a society in the varsity, claimed that the professor wanted him to invite girl students in the events.

Shahzad Iqbal stressed that such incidents should be taken seriously and the university administration should take stern action.


