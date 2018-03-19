KU teacher accused of harassment records statement

KARACHI: The University of Karachi teacher accused of harassing a student recorded his statement with the varsity’s Anti-Harassment Committee on Monday.

According to details, the accused appeared before KU’s Anti-Harassment Committee. Details of the proceedings have not been made public.

BACKGROUND

A student at the University of Karachi had said that a professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in exams.

The student has said that the professor sent her messages on WhatsApp in which he asked for her pictures. The student says there are WhatsApp voice messages, in which a man she identifies as the professor can be heard as saying that the person who marries him “will be very fortunate”.

The student said: “I maintained contact with him out of fear that he would fail me.” He also asked to meet outside campus and she maintains that when she refused, he threatened to fail her.

In one month, three harassment complaints have been registered against teachers at KU.

On Sunday, Samaa ran special transmission as part of it anti-harassment #SpeakUp campaign following harassment reports received from the university last week.

Story first published: 19th March 2018