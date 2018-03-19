KU teacher accused of harassment records statement

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: The University of Karachi teacher accused of harassing a student recorded his statement with the varsity’s Anti-Harassment Committee on Monday. 

According to details, the accused appeared before KU’s Anti-Harassment Committee. Details of the proceedings have not been made public.

BACKGROUND

A student at the University of Karachi had said that a professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in exams.

The student has said that the professor sent her messages on WhatsApp in which he asked for her pictures. The student says there are WhatsApp voice messages, in which a man she identifies as the professor can be heard as saying that the person who marries him “will be very fortunate”.

The student said: “I maintained contact with him out of fear that he would fail me.” He also asked to meet outside campus and she maintains that when she refused, he threatened to fail her.

In one month, three harassment complaints have been registered against teachers at KU.

On Sunday, Samaa ran special transmission as part of it anti-harassment #SpeakUp campaign following harassment reports received from the university last week.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sarfraz calls out overseas players for backtracking on Pakistan promise

March 19, 2018 6:56 pm

Two ships collide at Karachi East Wharf

March 19, 2018 6:50 pm

Dr Aamir Liaquat joins PTI

March 19, 2018 6:46 pm

Misbah ul Haq ruled out of PSL final

March 19, 2018 6:20 pm

Rain may play spoilsport in PSL playoffs

March 19, 2018 6:01 pm

Musharraf to get foolproof security: Interior Ministry

March 19, 2018 5:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.