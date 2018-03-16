KU students speak out against harassment

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Karachi University students continued to protest against the “harassment” of their fellow students.

“I am very thankful to you all that you gathered here and raised your voices,” they shouted.

One of the protesting students, addressing a crowd, said that she was not happy that large number of males came to the protest but was more happy that there were many females in the crowd as well.

They shouted slogans against teacher who is accused of harassing female students of the university.

“We have the right to protest,” they said.

Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV, said that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the issue.

He said that no one can be condemned until the charges were proven. Then they would act according to law.
